Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas today

Convert EGP to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
286.86 bwp

E£1.000 EGP = P0.2869 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 EGP0.28686 BWP
5 EGP1.43431 BWP
10 EGP2.86862 BWP
20 EGP5.73724 BWP
50 EGP14.34310 BWP
100 EGP28.68620 BWP
250 EGP71.71550 BWP
500 EGP143.43100 BWP
1000 EGP286.86200 BWP
2000 EGP573.72400 BWP
5000 EGP1434.31000 BWP
10000 EGP2868.62000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Egyptian Pound
1 BWP3.48600 EGP
5 BWP17.43000 EGP
10 BWP34.86000 EGP
20 BWP69.72000 EGP
50 BWP174.30000 EGP
100 BWP348.60000 EGP
250 BWP871.50000 EGP
500 BWP1743.00000 EGP
1000 BWP3486.00000 EGP
2000 BWP6972.00000 EGP
5000 BWP17430.00000 EGP
10000 BWP34860.00000 EGP