Egyptian pound to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Botswanan pulas is currently 0,287 today, reflecting a -0.515% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0,290 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,287 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.615% increase in value.