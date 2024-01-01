Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas today

Convert EGP to BWP at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = P0.2738 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 EGP to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27420.2816
Low0.26920.2692
Average0.27210.2739
Change1.37%-2.29%
View full history

1 EGP to BWP stats

The performance of EGP to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2742 and a 30 day low of 0.2692. This means the 30 day average was 0.2721. The change for EGP to BWP was 1.37.

The performance of EGP to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2816 and a 90 day low of 0.2692. This means the 90 day average was 0.2739. The change for EGP to BWP was -2.29.

Track market ratesView EGP to BWP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0753.67334.26
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6623.96136.944
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8112.65724.78
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.95109.1674.76944.485

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 EGP0.27384 BWP
5 EGP1.36921 BWP
10 EGP2.73841 BWP
20 EGP5.47682 BWP
50 EGP13.69205 BWP
100 EGP27.38410 BWP
250 EGP68.46025 BWP
500 EGP136.92050 BWP
1000 EGP273.84100 BWP
2000 EGP547.68200 BWP
5000 EGP1,369.20500 BWP
10000 EGP2,738.41000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Egyptian Pound
1 BWP3.65175 EGP
5 BWP18.25875 EGP
10 BWP36.51750 EGP
20 BWP73.03500 EGP
50 BWP182.58750 EGP
100 BWP365.17500 EGP
250 BWP912.93750 EGP
500 BWP1,825.87500 EGP
1000 BWP3,651.75000 EGP
2000 BWP7,303.50000 EGP
5000 BWP18,258.75000 EGP
10000 BWP36,517.50000 EGP