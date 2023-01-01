Czech korunas to Botswanan pulas today

Convert CZK to BWP at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
5970.60 bwp

1.00000 CZK = 0.59706 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.08570.87431402.624.375290.341431.12220.96455
1 USD0.9210510.805251291.94.0298583.210328.66560.88845
1 GBP1.143771.2418511604.355.00423103.33535.59841.10323
1 KRW0.0007129540.0007740540.00062330710.003119320.06440920.02218870.000687708

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Botswanan Pula
1 CZK0.59706 BWP
5 CZK2.98530 BWP
10 CZK5.97060 BWP
20 CZK11.94120 BWP
50 CZK29.85300 BWP
100 CZK59.70600 BWP
250 CZK149.26500 BWP
500 CZK298.53000 BWP
1000 CZK597.06000 BWP
2000 CZK1194.12000 BWP
5000 CZK2985.30000 BWP
10000 CZK5970.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BWP1.67487 CZK
5 BWP8.37435 CZK
10 BWP16.74870 CZK
20 BWP33.49740 CZK
50 BWP83.74350 CZK
100 BWP167.48700 CZK
250 BWP418.71750 CZK
500 BWP837.43500 CZK
1000 BWP1674.87000 CZK
2000 BWP3349.74000 CZK
5000 BWP8374.35000 CZK
10000 BWP16748.70000 CZK