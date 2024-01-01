Polish zloty to Botswanan pulas today

Convert PLN to BWP at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = P3.325 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

PLN to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 PLN to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.44953.5064
Low3.31833.3183
Average3.37173.4184
Change-3.69%-3.33%
View full history

1 PLN to BWP stats

The performance of PLN to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4495 and a 30 day low of 3.3183. This means the 30 day average was 3.3717. The change for PLN to BWP was -3.69.

The performance of PLN to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5064 and a 90 day low of 3.3183. This means the 90 day average was 3.4184. The change for PLN to BWP was -3.33.

Track market ratesView PLN to BWP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.070.8661,379.3710.93923.36
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8040.9351,489.8611.81625.231
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1361.1241,790.6314.20130.324
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Botswanan Pula
1 PLN3.32454 BWP
5 PLN16.62270 BWP
10 PLN33.24540 BWP
20 PLN66.49080 BWP
50 PLN166.22700 BWP
100 PLN332.45400 BWP
250 PLN831.13500 BWP
500 PLN1,662.27000 BWP
1000 PLN3,324.54000 BWP
2000 PLN6,649.08000 BWP
5000 PLN16,622.70000 BWP
10000 PLN33,245.40000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Polish Zloty
1 BWP0.30079 PLN
5 BWP1.50397 PLN
10 BWP3.00793 PLN
20 BWP6.01586 PLN
50 BWP15.03965 PLN
100 BWP30.07930 PLN
250 BWP75.19825 PLN
500 BWP150.39650 PLN
1000 BWP300.79300 PLN
2000 BWP601.58600 PLN
5000 BWP1,503.96500 PLN
10000 BWP3,007.93000 PLN