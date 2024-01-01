Convert RON to BWP at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Botswanan pulas today

1,000 ron
2,916.49 bwp

L1.000 RON = P2.916 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
How to convert Romanian leus to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Botswanan Pula
1 RON2.91649 BWP
5 RON14.58245 BWP
10 RON29.16490 BWP
20 RON58.32980 BWP
50 RON145.82450 BWP
100 RON291.64900 BWP
250 RON729.12250 BWP
500 RON1,458.24500 BWP
1000 RON2,916.49000 BWP
2000 RON5,832.98000 BWP
5000 RON14,582.45000 BWP
10000 RON29,164.90000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Romanian Leu
1 BWP0.34288 RON
5 BWP1.71439 RON
10 BWP3.42877 RON
20 BWP6.85754 RON
50 BWP17.14385 RON
100 BWP34.28770 RON
250 BWP85.71925 RON
500 BWP171.43850 RON
1000 BWP342.87700 RON
2000 BWP685.75400 RON
5000 BWP1,714.38500 RON
10000 BWP3,428.77000 RON