Romanian leu to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Botswanan pulas is currently 2.916 today, reflecting a -0.271% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.405% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 2.928 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.898 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.423% increase in value.