1 Botswanan pula to Romanian leus

Convert BWP to RON at the real exchange rate

1 bwp
0.34 ron

1.00000 BWP = 0.33927 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Romanian Leu
1 BWP0.33927 RON
5 BWP1.69634 RON
10 BWP3.39269 RON
20 BWP6.78538 RON
50 BWP16.96345 RON
100 BWP33.92690 RON
250 BWP84.81725 RON
500 BWP169.63450 RON
1000 BWP339.26900 RON
2000 BWP678.53800 RON
5000 BWP1696.34500 RON
10000 BWP3392.69000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Botswanan Pula
1 RON2.94751 BWP
5 RON14.73755 BWP
10 RON29.47510 BWP
20 RON58.95020 BWP
50 RON147.37550 BWP
100 RON294.75100 BWP
250 RON736.87750 BWP
500 RON1473.75500 BWP
1000 RON2947.51000 BWP
2000 RON5895.02000 BWP
5000 RON14737.55000 BWP
10000 RON29475.10000 BWP