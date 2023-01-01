10 Botswanan pulas to Egyptian pounds

Convert BWP to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 bwp
22.71 egp

1.00000 BWP = 2.27115 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Egyptian Pound
1 BWP2.27115 EGP
5 BWP11.35575 EGP
10 BWP22.71150 EGP
20 BWP45.42300 EGP
50 BWP113.55750 EGP
100 BWP227.11500 EGP
250 BWP567.78750 EGP
500 BWP1135.57500 EGP
1000 BWP2271.15000 EGP
2000 BWP4542.30000 EGP
5000 BWP11355.75000 EGP
10000 BWP22711.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 EGP0.44031 BWP
5 EGP2.20153 BWP
10 EGP4.40306 BWP
20 EGP8.80612 BWP
50 EGP22.01530 BWP
100 EGP44.03060 BWP
250 EGP110.07650 BWP
500 EGP220.15300 BWP
1000 EGP440.30600 BWP
2000 EGP880.61200 BWP
5000 EGP2201.53000 BWP
10000 EGP4403.06000 BWP