Egyptian pounds to Jersey pounds today

Convert EGP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
16.78 jep

1.000 EGP = 0.01678 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2611.4731.6620.96618.226
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6851.7251.9461.13221.34
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jersey pound
1 EGP0.01678 JEP
5 EGP0.08392 JEP
10 EGP0.16784 JEP
20 EGP0.33568 JEP
50 EGP0.83920 JEP
100 EGP1.67839 JEP
250 EGP4.19598 JEP
500 EGP8.39195 JEP
1000 EGP16.78390 JEP
2000 EGP33.56780 JEP
5000 EGP83.91950 JEP
10000 EGP167.83900 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Egyptian Pound
1 JEP59.58090 EGP
5 JEP297.90450 EGP
10 JEP595.80900 EGP
20 JEP1,191.61800 EGP
50 JEP2,979.04500 EGP
100 JEP5,958.09000 EGP
250 JEP14,895.22500 EGP
500 JEP29,790.45000 EGP
1000 JEP59,580.90000 EGP
2000 JEP119,161.80000 EGP
5000 JEP297,904.50000 EGP
10000 JEP595,809.00000 EGP