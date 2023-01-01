1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Jersey pounds

Convert EGP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
25.81 jep

1.00000 EGP = 0.02581 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86971.090790.86131.493771.661890.9633518.7324
1 GBP1.1498211.25405104.4691.717481.910791.1076821.5379
1 USD0.916850.797416183.30551.369551.523690.883317.1747
1 INR0.01100580.009572190.01200410.01644010.01829040.01060310.206165

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jersey pound
1 EGP0.02581 JEP
5 EGP0.12903 JEP
10 EGP0.25806 JEP
20 EGP0.51613 JEP
50 EGP1.29032 JEP
100 EGP2.58065 JEP
250 EGP6.45162 JEP
500 EGP12.90325 JEP
1000 EGP25.80650 JEP
2000 EGP51.61300 JEP
5000 EGP129.03250 JEP
10000 EGP258.06500 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Egyptian Pound
1 JEP38.75000 EGP
5 JEP193.75000 EGP
10 JEP387.50000 EGP
20 JEP775.00000 EGP
50 JEP1937.50000 EGP
100 JEP3875.00000 EGP
250 JEP9687.50000 EGP
500 JEP19375.00000 EGP
1000 JEP38750.00000 EGP
2000 JEP77500.00000 EGP
5000 JEP193750.00000 EGP
10000 JEP387500.00000 EGP