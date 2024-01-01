Egyptian pounds to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert EGP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
16.78 shp

1.000 EGP = 0.01678 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saint Helena Pound
1 EGP0.01678 SHP
5 EGP0.08391 SHP
10 EGP0.16782 SHP
20 EGP0.33564 SHP
50 EGP0.83911 SHP
100 EGP1.67821 SHP
250 EGP4.19553 SHP
500 EGP8.39105 SHP
1000 EGP16.78210 SHP
2000 EGP33.56420 SHP
5000 EGP83.91050 SHP
10000 EGP167.82100 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 SHP59.58730 EGP
5 SHP297.93650 EGP
10 SHP595.87300 EGP
20 SHP1,191.74600 EGP
50 SHP2,979.36500 EGP
100 SHP5,958.73000 EGP
250 SHP14,896.82500 EGP
500 SHP29,793.65000 EGP
1000 SHP59,587.30000 EGP
2000 SHP119,174.60000 EGP
5000 SHP297,936.50000 EGP
10000 SHP595,873.00000 EGP