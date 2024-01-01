Egyptian pounds to South African rand today

Convert EGP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
400.57 zar

1.000 EGP = 0.4006 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:01
How to convert Egyptian pounds to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South African Rand
1 EGP0.40057 ZAR
5 EGP2.00284 ZAR
10 EGP4.00567 ZAR
20 EGP8.01134 ZAR
50 EGP20.02835 ZAR
100 EGP40.05670 ZAR
250 EGP100.14175 ZAR
500 EGP200.28350 ZAR
1000 EGP400.56700 ZAR
2000 EGP801.13400 ZAR
5000 EGP2,002.83500 ZAR
10000 EGP4,005.67000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Egyptian Pound
1 ZAR2.49646 EGP
5 ZAR12.48230 EGP
10 ZAR24.96460 EGP
20 ZAR49.92920 EGP
50 ZAR124.82300 EGP
100 ZAR249.64600 EGP
250 ZAR624.11500 EGP
500 ZAR1,248.23000 EGP
1000 ZAR2,496.46000 EGP
2000 ZAR4,992.92000 EGP
5000 ZAR12,482.30000 EGP
10000 ZAR24,964.60000 EGP