20 Egyptian pounds to South African rand

Convert EGP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

20 egp
12.18 zar

1.00000 EGP = 0.60890 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
How to convert Egyptian pounds to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / South African Rand
1 EGP0.60890 ZAR
5 EGP3.04448 ZAR
10 EGP6.08896 ZAR
20 EGP12.17792 ZAR
50 EGP30.44480 ZAR
100 EGP60.88960 ZAR
250 EGP152.22400 ZAR
500 EGP304.44800 ZAR
1000 EGP608.89600 ZAR
2000 EGP1217.79200 ZAR
5000 EGP3044.48000 ZAR
10000 EGP6088.96000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Egyptian Pound
1 ZAR1.64232 EGP
5 ZAR8.21160 EGP
10 ZAR16.42320 EGP
20 ZAR32.84640 EGP
50 ZAR82.11600 EGP
100 ZAR164.23200 EGP
250 ZAR410.58000 EGP
500 ZAR821.16000 EGP
1000 ZAR1642.32000 EGP
2000 ZAR3284.64000 EGP
5000 ZAR8211.60000 EGP
10000 ZAR16423.20000 EGP