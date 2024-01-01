Egyptian pounds to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert EGP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
335,057 idr

1.000 EGP = 335.1 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2491.4731.6620.96618.223
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6851.7251.9461.13221.34
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EGP335.05700 IDR
5 EGP1,675.28500 IDR
10 EGP3,350.57000 IDR
20 EGP6,701.14000 IDR
50 EGP16,752.85000 IDR
100 EGP33,505.70000 IDR
250 EGP83,764.25000 IDR
500 EGP167,528.50000 IDR
1000 EGP335,057.00000 IDR
2000 EGP670,114.00000 IDR
5000 EGP1,675,285.00000 IDR
10000 EGP3,350,570.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Egyptian Pound
1 IDR0.00298 EGP
5 IDR0.01492 EGP
10 IDR0.02985 EGP
20 IDR0.05969 EGP
50 IDR0.14923 EGP
100 IDR0.29846 EGP
250 IDR0.74614 EGP
500 IDR1.49228 EGP
1000 IDR2.98456 EGP
2000 IDR5.96912 EGP
5000 IDR14.92280 EGP
10000 IDR29.84560 EGP