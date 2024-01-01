Egyptian pounds to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert EGP to IDR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Rp320.4 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 EGP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High323.9370336.9910
Low310.9840310.9840
Average317.8410320.5860
Change2.55%-4.72%
View full history

1 EGP to IDR stats

The performance of EGP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 323.9370 and a 30 day low of 310.9840. This means the 30 day average was 317.8410. The change for EGP to IDR was 2.55.

The performance of EGP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 336.9910 and a 90 day low of 310.9840. This means the 90 day average was 320.5860. The change for EGP to IDR was -4.72.

Track market ratesView EGP to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3820.771.50384.0763.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6553.9636.941
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8212.65724.784
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1274.76744.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EGP320.36600 IDR
5 EGP1,601.83000 IDR
10 EGP3,203.66000 IDR
20 EGP6,407.32000 IDR
50 EGP16,018.30000 IDR
100 EGP32,036.60000 IDR
250 EGP80,091.50000 IDR
500 EGP160,183.00000 IDR
1000 EGP320,366.00000 IDR
2000 EGP640,732.00000 IDR
5000 EGP1,601,830.00000 IDR
10000 EGP3,203,660.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Egyptian Pound
1 IDR0.00312 EGP
5 IDR0.01561 EGP
10 IDR0.03121 EGP
20 IDR0.06243 EGP
50 IDR0.15607 EGP
100 IDR0.31214 EGP
250 IDR0.78036 EGP
500 IDR1.56072 EGP
1000 IDR3.12143 EGP
2000 IDR6.24286 EGP
5000 IDR15.60715 EGP
10000 IDR31.21430 EGP