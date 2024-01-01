Egyptian pounds to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert EGP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
10,694.50 crc

1.000 EGP = 10.69 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 EGP10.69450 CRC
5 EGP53.47250 CRC
10 EGP106.94500 CRC
20 EGP213.89000 CRC
50 EGP534.72500 CRC
100 EGP1,069.45000 CRC
250 EGP2,673.62500 CRC
500 EGP5,347.25000 CRC
1000 EGP10,694.50000 CRC
2000 EGP21,389.00000 CRC
5000 EGP53,472.50000 CRC
10000 EGP106,945.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Egyptian Pound
1 CRC0.09351 EGP
5 CRC0.46753 EGP
10 CRC0.93506 EGP
20 CRC1.87012 EGP
50 CRC4.67531 EGP
100 CRC9.35062 EGP
250 CRC23.37655 EGP
500 CRC46.75310 EGP
1000 CRC93.50620 EGP
2000 CRC187.01240 EGP
5000 CRC467.53100 EGP
10000 CRC935.06200 EGP