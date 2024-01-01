Egyptian pounds to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert EGP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
270.80 ghs

1.000 EGP = 0.2708 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EGP0.27080 GHS
5 EGP1.35398 GHS
10 EGP2.70795 GHS
20 EGP5.41590 GHS
50 EGP13.53975 GHS
100 EGP27.07950 GHS
250 EGP67.69875 GHS
500 EGP135.39750 GHS
1000 EGP270.79500 GHS
2000 EGP541.59000 GHS
5000 EGP1,353.97500 GHS
10000 EGP2,707.95000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Egyptian Pound
1 GHS3.69283 EGP
5 GHS18.46415 EGP
10 GHS36.92830 EGP
20 GHS73.85660 EGP
50 GHS184.64150 EGP
100 GHS369.28300 EGP
250 GHS923.20750 EGP
500 GHS1,846.41500 EGP
1000 GHS3,692.83000 EGP
2000 GHS7,385.66000 EGP
5000 GHS18,464.15000 EGP
10000 GHS36,928.30000 EGP