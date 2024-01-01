Convert EGP to GHS at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 egp
298.53 ghs

E£1.000 EGP = GH¢0.2985 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EGP0,29853 GHS
5 EGP1,49267 GHS
10 EGP2,98534 GHS
20 EGP5,97068 GHS
50 EGP14,92670 GHS
100 EGP29,85340 GHS
250 EGP74,63350 GHS
500 EGP149,26700 GHS
1000 EGP298,53400 GHS
2000 EGP597,06800 GHS
5000 EGP1.492,67000 GHS
10000 EGP2.985,34000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Egyptian Pound
1 GHS3,34971 EGP
5 GHS16,74855 EGP
10 GHS33,49710 EGP
20 GHS66,99420 EGP
50 GHS167,48550 EGP
100 GHS334,97100 EGP
250 GHS837,42750 EGP
500 GHS1.674,85500 EGP
1000 GHS3.349,71000 EGP
2000 GHS6.699,42000 EGP
5000 GHS16.748,55000 EGP
10000 GHS33.497,10000 EGP