Egyptian pound to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0,299 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.544% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0,299 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,296 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.