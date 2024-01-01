Egyptian pounds to CFP francs today

Convert EGP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,335 xpf

1.000 EGP = 2.335 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1963.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2673.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.272.70523.853
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72511.946105.7044.66641.151

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFP Franc
1 EGP2.33536 XPF
5 EGP11.67680 XPF
10 EGP23.35360 XPF
20 EGP46.70720 XPF
50 EGP116.76800 XPF
100 EGP233.53600 XPF
250 EGP583.84000 XPF
500 EGP1,167.68000 XPF
1000 EGP2,335.36000 XPF
2000 EGP4,670.72000 XPF
5000 EGP11,676.80000 XPF
10000 EGP23,353.60000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 XPF0.42820 EGP
5 XPF2.14100 EGP
10 XPF4.28200 EGP
20 XPF8.56400 EGP
50 XPF21.41000 EGP
100 XPF42.82000 EGP
250 XPF107.05000 EGP
500 XPF214.10000 EGP
1000 XPF428.20000 EGP
2000 XPF856.40000 EGP
5000 XPF2,141.00000 EGP
10000 XPF4,282.00000 EGP