Egyptian pounds to CFP francs today

Convert EGP to XPF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₣2.256 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
EGP to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XPF
1 EGP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.25952.2753
Low2.20692.2053
Average2.23492.2315
Change1.78%-0.73%
1 EGP to XPF stats

The performance of EGP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2595 and a 30 day low of 2.2069. This means the 30 day average was 2.2349. The change for EGP to XPF was 1.78.

The performance of EGP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2753 and a 90 day low of 2.2053. This means the 90 day average was 2.2315. The change for EGP to XPF was -0.73.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFP Franc
1 EGP2.25590 XPF
5 EGP11.27950 XPF
10 EGP22.55900 XPF
20 EGP45.11800 XPF
50 EGP112.79500 XPF
100 EGP225.59000 XPF
250 EGP563.97500 XPF
500 EGP1,127.95000 XPF
1000 EGP2,255.90000 XPF
2000 EGP4,511.80000 XPF
5000 EGP11,279.50000 XPF
10000 EGP22,559.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 XPF0.44328 EGP
5 XPF2.21642 EGP
10 XPF4.43283 EGP
20 XPF8.86566 EGP
50 XPF22.16415 EGP
100 XPF44.32830 EGP
250 XPF110.82075 EGP
500 XPF221.64150 EGP
1000 XPF443.28300 EGP
2000 XPF886.56600 EGP
5000 XPF2,216.41500 EGP
10000 XPF4,432.83000 EGP