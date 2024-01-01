Egyptian pounds to Mozambican meticals today

Convert EGP to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,366.09 mzn

1.000 EGP = 1.366 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1883.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66390.2553.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2562.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.947105.6864.66641.148

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP1.36609 MZN
5 EGP6.83045 MZN
10 EGP13.66090 MZN
20 EGP27.32180 MZN
50 EGP68.30450 MZN
100 EGP136.60900 MZN
250 EGP341.52250 MZN
500 EGP683.04500 MZN
1000 EGP1,366.09000 MZN
2000 EGP2,732.18000 MZN
5000 EGP6,830.45000 MZN
10000 EGP13,660.90000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.73202 EGP
5 MZN3.66008 EGP
10 MZN7.32015 EGP
20 MZN14.64030 EGP
50 MZN36.60075 EGP
100 MZN73.20150 EGP
250 MZN183.00375 EGP
500 MZN366.00750 EGP
1000 MZN732.01500 EGP
2000 MZN1,464.03000 EGP
5000 MZN3,660.07500 EGP
10000 MZN7,320.15000 EGP