1.00000 MZN = 0.48414 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.48414 EGP
5 MZN2.42068 EGP
10 MZN4.84136 EGP
20 MZN9.68272 EGP
50 MZN24.20680 EGP
100 MZN48.41360 EGP
250 MZN121.03400 EGP
500 MZN242.06800 EGP
1000 MZN484.13600 EGP
2000 MZN968.27200 EGP
5000 MZN2420.68000 EGP
10000 MZN4841.36000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP2.06553 MZN
5 EGP10.32765 MZN
10 EGP20.65530 MZN
20 EGP41.31060 MZN
50 EGP103.27650 MZN
100 EGP206.55300 MZN
250 EGP516.38250 MZN
500 EGP1032.76500 MZN
1000 EGP2065.53000 MZN
2000 EGP4131.06000 MZN
5000 EGP10327.65000 MZN
10000 EGP20655.30000 MZN