1 Egyptian pound to Mozambican meticals

Convert EGP to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 egp
2.07 mzn

1.00000 EGP = 2.06537 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP2.06537 MZN
5 EGP10.32685 MZN
10 EGP20.65370 MZN
20 EGP41.30740 MZN
50 EGP103.26850 MZN
100 EGP206.53700 MZN
250 EGP516.34250 MZN
500 EGP1032.68500 MZN
1000 EGP2065.37000 MZN
2000 EGP4130.74000 MZN
5000 EGP10326.85000 MZN
10000 EGP20653.70000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.48417 EGP
5 MZN2.42087 EGP
10 MZN4.84174 EGP
20 MZN9.68348 EGP
50 MZN24.20870 EGP
100 MZN48.41740 EGP
250 MZN121.04350 EGP
500 MZN242.08700 EGP
1000 MZN484.17400 EGP
2000 MZN968.34800 EGP
5000 MZN2420.87000 EGP
10000 MZN4841.74000 EGP