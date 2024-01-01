Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus today

Convert EGP to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
377.40 mdl

1.000 EGP = 0.3774 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2551.4731.6630.96618.225
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6861.7251.9471.13221.341
1 USD0.9220.787183.1881.3581.5320.89116.798
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 EGP0.37740 MDL
5 EGP1.88699 MDL
10 EGP3.77398 MDL
20 EGP7.54796 MDL
50 EGP18.86990 MDL
100 EGP37.73980 MDL
250 EGP94.34950 MDL
500 EGP188.69900 MDL
1000 EGP377.39800 MDL
2000 EGP754.79600 MDL
5000 EGP1,886.99000 MDL
10000 EGP3,773.98000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 MDL2.64972 EGP
5 MDL13.24860 EGP
10 MDL26.49720 EGP
20 MDL52.99440 EGP
50 MDL132.48600 EGP
100 MDL264.97200 EGP
250 MDL662.43000 EGP
500 MDL1,324.86000 EGP
1000 MDL2,649.72000 EGP
2000 MDL5,299.44000 EGP
5000 MDL13,248.60000 EGP
10000 MDL26,497.20000 EGP