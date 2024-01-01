Convert EGP to MDL at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus today

1,000 egp
373.24 mdl

E£1.000 EGP = L0.3732 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.583.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.943.95334.838
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8052.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6774.68841.321

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 EGP0,37324 MDL
5 EGP1,86619 MDL
10 EGP3,73238 MDL
20 EGP7,46476 MDL
50 EGP18,66190 MDL
100 EGP37,32380 MDL
250 EGP93,30950 MDL
500 EGP186,61900 MDL
1000 EGP373,23800 MDL
2000 EGP746,47600 MDL
5000 EGP1.866,19000 MDL
10000 EGP3.732,38000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 MDL2,67925 EGP
5 MDL13,39625 EGP
10 MDL26,79250 EGP
20 MDL53,58500 EGP
50 MDL133,96250 EGP
100 MDL267,92500 EGP
250 MDL669,81250 EGP
500 MDL1.339,62500 EGP
1000 MDL2.679,25000 EGP
2000 MDL5.358,50000 EGP
5000 MDL13.396,25000 EGP
10000 MDL26.792,50000 EGP