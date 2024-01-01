Egyptian pounds to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert EGP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
166.80 hkd

1.000 EGP = 0.1668 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2491.4731.6620.96618.223
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6851.7251.9461.13221.34
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EGP0.16680 HKD
5 EGP0.83398 HKD
10 EGP1.66795 HKD
20 EGP3.33590 HKD
50 EGP8.33975 HKD
100 EGP16.67950 HKD
250 EGP41.69875 HKD
500 EGP83.39750 HKD
1000 EGP166.79500 HKD
2000 EGP333.59000 HKD
5000 EGP833.97500 HKD
10000 EGP1,667.95000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Egyptian Pound
100 HKD599.53700 EGP
200 HKD1,199.07400 EGP
300 HKD1,798.61100 EGP
500 HKD2,997.68500 EGP
1000 HKD5,995.37000 EGP
2000 HKD11,990.74000 EGP
2500 HKD14,988.42500 EGP
3000 HKD17,986.11000 EGP
4000 HKD23,981.48000 EGP
5000 HKD29,976.85000 EGP
10000 HKD59,953.70000 EGP
20000 HKD119,907.40000 EGP