Egyptian pounds to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert EGP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
163.75 hkd

E£1.000 EGP = $0.1637 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3740.7831.51283.5893.67332.377
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9633.95334.845
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8162.67223.556
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75411.93106.7014.68941.329

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 EGP0,16375 HKD
5 EGP0,81875 HKD
10 EGP1,63749 HKD
20 EGP3,27498 HKD
50 EGP8,18745 HKD
100 EGP16,37490 HKD
250 EGP40,93725 HKD
500 EGP81,87450 HKD
1000 EGP163,74900 HKD
2000 EGP327,49800 HKD
5000 EGP818,74500 HKD
10000 EGP1.637,49000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Egyptian Pound
100 HKD610,69100 EGP
200 HKD1.221,38200 EGP
300 HKD1.832,07300 EGP
500 HKD3.053,45500 EGP
1000 HKD6.106,91000 EGP
2000 HKD12.213,82000 EGP
2500 HKD15.267,27500 EGP
3000 HKD18.320,73000 EGP
4000 HKD24.427,64000 EGP
5000 HKD30.534,55000 EGP
10000 HKD61.069,10000 EGP
20000 HKD122.138,20000 EGP