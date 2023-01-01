Egyptian Pound (EGP)

Currency name

Egyptian Pound

EGP exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD GBP AUD INR AED TRY
From EGP0.03234 0.02969 0.04443 0.02597 0.04979 2.69047 0.11877 0.92716
To EGP30.92500 33.68350 22.50890 38.50470 20.08580 0.37168 8.41978 1.07856

All Egyptian pound Exchange Rates