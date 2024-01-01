Egyptian pounds to Chilean pesos today
Convert EGP to CLP at the real exchange rate
EGP to CLP conversion chart
1 EGP = 19.44260 CLP
0
|1 EGP to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.5672
|19.7971
|Low
|18.5935
|18.5935
|Average
|19.0817
|19.1416
|Change
|2.54%
|-1.12%
1 EGP to CLP stats
The performance of EGP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5672 and a 30 day low of 18.5935. This means the 30 day average was 19.0817. The change for EGP to CLP was 2.54.
The performance of EGP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.7971 and a 90 day low of 18.5935. This means the 90 day average was 19.1416. The change for EGP to CLP was -1.12.
|Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chilean Peso
|1 EGP
|19.44260 CLP
|5 EGP
|97.21300 CLP
|10 EGP
|194.42600 CLP
|20 EGP
|388.85200 CLP
|50 EGP
|972.13000 CLP
|100 EGP
|1,944.26000 CLP
|250 EGP
|4,860.65000 CLP
|500 EGP
|9,721.30000 CLP
|1000 EGP
|19,442.60000 CLP
|2000 EGP
|38,885.20000 CLP
|5000 EGP
|97,213.00000 CLP
|10000 EGP
|194,426.00000 CLP