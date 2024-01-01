Egyptian pounds to Armenian drams today

Convert EGP to AMD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ֏7.954 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
EGP to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AMD
1 EGP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.03408.0340
Low7.94837.8486
Average7.98437.9704
Change-0.43%-0.74%
1 EGP to AMD stats

The performance of EGP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.0340 and a 30 day low of 7.9483. This means the 30 day average was 7.9843. The change for EGP to AMD was -0.43.

The performance of EGP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.0340 and a 90 day low of 7.8486. This means the 90 day average was 7.9704. The change for EGP to AMD was -0.74.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Armenian Dram
1 EGP7.95371 AMD
5 EGP39.76855 AMD
10 EGP79.53710 AMD
20 EGP159.07420 AMD
50 EGP397.68550 AMD
100 EGP795.37100 AMD
250 EGP1,988.42750 AMD
500 EGP3,976.85500 AMD
1000 EGP7,953.71000 AMD
2000 EGP15,907.42000 AMD
5000 EGP39,768.55000 AMD
10000 EGP79,537.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Egyptian Pound
1 AMD0.12573 EGP
5 AMD0.62864 EGP
10 AMD1.25727 EGP
20 AMD2.51454 EGP
50 AMD6.28635 EGP
100 AMD12.57270 EGP
250 AMD31.43175 EGP
500 AMD62.86350 EGP
1000 AMD125.72700 EGP
2000 AMD251.45400 EGP
5000 AMD628.63500 EGP
10000 AMD1,257.27000 EGP