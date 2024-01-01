Convert EGP to AMD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Armenian drams today

1,000 egp
8,133.54 amd

E£1.000 EGP = ֏8.134 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.931.3750.7841.51283.5773.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62689.9123.95134.827
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.7992.67223.55
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6484.68741.31

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Armenian Dram
1 EGP8,13354 AMD
5 EGP40,66770 AMD
10 EGP81,33540 AMD
20 EGP162,67080 AMD
50 EGP406,67700 AMD
100 EGP813,35400 AMD
250 EGP2.033,38500 AMD
500 EGP4.066,77000 AMD
1000 EGP8.133,54000 AMD
2000 EGP16.267,08000 AMD
5000 EGP40.667,70000 AMD
10000 EGP81.335,40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Egyptian Pound
1 AMD0,12295 EGP
5 AMD0,61474 EGP
10 AMD1,22948 EGP
20 AMD2,45896 EGP
50 AMD6,14740 EGP
100 AMD12,29480 EGP
250 AMD30,73700 EGP
500 AMD61,47400 EGP
1000 AMD122,94800 EGP
2000 AMD245,89600 EGP
5000 AMD614,74000 EGP
10000 AMD1.229,48000 EGP