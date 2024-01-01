Egyptian pounds to Armenian drams today

Convert EGP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
8,529.59 amd

1.000 EGP = 8.530 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Armenian Dram
1 EGP8.52959 AMD
5 EGP42.64795 AMD
10 EGP85.29590 AMD
20 EGP170.59180 AMD
50 EGP426.47950 AMD
100 EGP852.95900 AMD
250 EGP2,132.39750 AMD
500 EGP4,264.79500 AMD
1000 EGP8,529.59000 AMD
2000 EGP17,059.18000 AMD
5000 EGP42,647.95000 AMD
10000 EGP85,295.90000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Egyptian Pound
1 AMD0.11724 EGP
5 AMD0.58620 EGP
10 AMD1.17239 EGP
20 AMD2.34478 EGP
50 AMD5.86195 EGP
100 AMD11.72390 EGP
250 AMD29.30975 EGP
500 AMD58.61950 EGP
1000 AMD117.23900 EGP
2000 AMD234.47800 EGP
5000 AMD586.19500 EGP
10000 AMD1,172.39000 EGP