Egyptian pound to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Armenian drams is currently 8,132 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.193% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 8,188 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 8,126 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.476% increase in value.