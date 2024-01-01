Egyptian pounds to Czech korunas today

Convert EGP to CZK at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Kč0.4797 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 EGP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48010.4859
Low0.46020.4588
Average0.47390.4705
Change3.18%-0.88%
View full history

1 EGP to CZK stats

The performance of EGP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4801 and a 30 day low of 0.4602. This means the 30 day average was 0.4739. The change for EGP to CZK was 3.18.

The performance of EGP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4859 and a 90 day low of 0.4588. This means the 90 day average was 0.4705. The change for EGP to CZK was -0.88.

Track market ratesView EGP to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0793.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6663.96136.946
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.812.65624.779
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.95109.1554.76844.48

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 EGP0.47972 CZK
5 EGP2.39860 CZK
10 EGP4.79720 CZK
20 EGP9.59440 CZK
50 EGP23.98600 CZK
100 EGP47.97200 CZK
250 EGP119.93000 CZK
500 EGP239.86000 CZK
1000 EGP479.72000 CZK
2000 EGP959.44000 CZK
5000 EGP2,398.60000 CZK
10000 EGP4,797.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Egyptian Pound
1 CZK2.08455 EGP
5 CZK10.42275 EGP
10 CZK20.84550 EGP
20 CZK41.69100 EGP
50 CZK104.22750 EGP
100 CZK208.45500 EGP
250 CZK521.13750 EGP
500 CZK1,042.27500 EGP
1000 CZK2,084.55000 EGP
2000 CZK4,169.10000 EGP
5000 CZK10,422.75000 EGP
10000 CZK20,845.50000 EGP