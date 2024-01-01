Convert EGP to CZK at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Czech korunas today

1,000 egp
480.76 czk

E£1.000 EGP = Kč0.4808 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 EGP0,48076 CZK
5 EGP2,40381 CZK
10 EGP4,80762 CZK
20 EGP9,61524 CZK
50 EGP24,03810 CZK
100 EGP48,07620 CZK
250 EGP120,19050 CZK
500 EGP240,38100 CZK
1000 EGP480,76200 CZK
2000 EGP961,52400 CZK
5000 EGP2.403,81000 CZK
10000 EGP4.807,62000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Egyptian Pound
1 CZK2,08003 EGP
5 CZK10,40015 EGP
10 CZK20,80030 EGP
20 CZK41,60060 EGP
50 CZK104,00150 EGP
100 CZK208,00300 EGP
250 CZK520,00750 EGP
500 CZK1.040,01500 EGP
1000 CZK2.080,03000 EGP
2000 CZK4.160,06000 EGP
5000 CZK10.400,15000 EGP
10000 CZK20.800,30000 EGP