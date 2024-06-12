Egyptian pound to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Czech korunas is currently 0.481 today, reflecting a -0.790% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.857% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.485 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0.474 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.650% increase in value.