Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds is currently 2.072 today, reflecting a -0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.108 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.062 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.646% decrease in value.