Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds history summary. This is the Czech koruna (CZK) to Egyptian pounds (EGP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CZK and EGP historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

10000 czk
20721.70 egp

Kč1.000 CZK = E£2.072 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds is currently 2.072 today, reflecting a -0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2.108 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.062 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.646% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.075150.8427251479.064.3349589.841834.8110.964155
1 USD0.930110.7838221375.684.0320583.562132.37780.89675
1 GBP1.186631.275811755.095.14397106.60941.30761.14409
1 KRW0.0006761040.0007269150.00056977110.002930950.06074240.02353590.000651859

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.