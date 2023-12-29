2000 Czech korunas to Egyptian pounds

Convert CZK to EGP at the real exchange rate

2000 czk
2766.62 egp

1.00000 CZK = 1.38331 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.10660.868821425.414.3382591.993132.64160.933235
1 USD0.9036510.7851141288.13.920283.131329.49720.8433
1 GBP1.150991.273711640.654.99327105.88437.57061.07414
1 KRW0.0007015520.0007763370.00060951310.00304340.06453790.02289980.000654685

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Egyptian Pound
1 CZK1.38331 EGP
5 CZK6.91655 EGP
10 CZK13.83310 EGP
20 CZK27.66620 EGP
50 CZK69.16550 EGP
100 CZK138.33100 EGP
250 CZK345.82750 EGP
500 CZK691.65500 EGP
1000 CZK1383.31000 EGP
2000 CZK2766.62000 EGP
5000 CZK6916.55000 EGP
10000 CZK13833.10000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 EGP0.72291 CZK
5 EGP3.61453 CZK
10 EGP7.22906 CZK
20 EGP14.45812 CZK
50 EGP36.14530 CZK
100 EGP72.29060 CZK
250 EGP180.72650 CZK
500 EGP361.45300 CZK
1000 EGP722.90600 CZK
2000 EGP1445.81200 CZK
5000 EGP3614.53000 CZK
10000 EGP7229.06000 CZK