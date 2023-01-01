5 Egyptian pounds to Czech korunas

Convert EGP to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 egp
3,61 czk

1.00000 EGP = 0.72240 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 EGP0.72240 CZK
5 EGP3.61198 CZK
10 EGP7.22397 CZK
20 EGP14.44794 CZK
50 EGP36.11985 CZK
100 EGP72.23970 CZK
250 EGP180.59925 CZK
500 EGP361.19850 CZK
1000 EGP722.39700 CZK
2000 EGP1444.79400 CZK
5000 EGP3611.98500 CZK
10000 EGP7223.97000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Egyptian Pound
1 CZK1.38428 EGP
5 CZK6.92140 EGP
10 CZK13.84280 EGP
20 CZK27.68560 EGP
50 CZK69.21400 EGP
100 CZK138.42800 EGP
250 CZK346.07000 EGP
500 CZK692.14000 EGP
1000 CZK1384.28000 EGP
2000 CZK2768.56000 EGP
5000 CZK6921.40000 EGP
10000 CZK13842.80000 EGP