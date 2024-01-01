Egyptian pounds to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert EGP to NIO at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = C$0.7561 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
EGP to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NIO
1 EGP to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76330.7633
Low0.75470.7460
Average0.75890.7573
Change0.14%-0.52%
1 EGP to NIO stats

The performance of EGP to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7633 and a 30 day low of 0.7547. This means the 30 day average was 0.7589. The change for EGP to NIO was 0.14.

The performance of EGP to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7633 and a 90 day low of 0.7460. This means the 90 day average was 0.7573. The change for EGP to NIO was -0.52.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 EGP0.75608 NIO
5 EGP3.78038 NIO
10 EGP7.56076 NIO
20 EGP15.12152 NIO
50 EGP37.80380 NIO
100 EGP75.60760 NIO
250 EGP189.01900 NIO
500 EGP378.03800 NIO
1000 EGP756.07600 NIO
2000 EGP1,512.15200 NIO
5000 EGP3,780.38000 NIO
10000 EGP7,560.76000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Egyptian Pound
1 NIO1.32262 EGP
5 NIO6.61310 EGP
10 NIO13.22620 EGP
20 NIO26.45240 EGP
50 NIO66.13100 EGP
100 NIO132.26200 EGP
250 NIO330.65500 EGP
500 NIO661.31000 EGP
1000 NIO1,322.62000 EGP
2000 NIO2,645.24000 EGP
5000 NIO6,613.10000 EGP
10000 NIO13,226.20000 EGP