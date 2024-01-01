Convert EGP to NIO at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Nicaraguan córdobas today

1,000 egp
772.71 nio

E£1.000 EGP = C$0.7727 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5873.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9443.95234.837
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8112.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.674.68741.316

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 EGP0,77271 NIO
5 EGP3,86354 NIO
10 EGP7,72707 NIO
20 EGP15,45414 NIO
50 EGP38,63535 NIO
100 EGP77,27070 NIO
250 EGP193,17675 NIO
500 EGP386,35350 NIO
1000 EGP772,70700 NIO
2000 EGP1.545,41400 NIO
5000 EGP3.863,53500 NIO
10000 EGP7.727,07000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Egyptian Pound
1 NIO1,29415 EGP
5 NIO6,47075 EGP
10 NIO12,94150 EGP
20 NIO25,88300 EGP
50 NIO64,70750 EGP
100 NIO129,41500 EGP
250 NIO323,53750 EGP
500 NIO647,07500 EGP
1000 NIO1.294,15000 EGP
2000 NIO2.588,30000 EGP
5000 NIO6.470,75000 EGP
10000 NIO12.941,50000 EGP