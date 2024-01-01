5,000 Egyptian pounds to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert EGP to NIO at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = C$0.7555 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:07
EGP to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NIO
1 EGP to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76330.7633
Low0.75470.7460
Average0.75890.7573
Change0.07%-0.59%
1 EGP to NIO stats

The performance of EGP to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7633 and a 30 day low of 0.7547. This means the 30 day average was 0.7589. The change for EGP to NIO was 0.07.

The performance of EGP to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7633 and a 90 day low of 0.7460. This means the 90 day average was 0.7573. The change for EGP to NIO was -0.59.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0763.67334.264
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6133.95936.928
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7862.65624.772
1 GBP1.2971.2031.79411.951109.0514.76444.442

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 EGP0.75555 NIO
5 EGP3.77773 NIO
10 EGP7.55546 NIO
20 EGP15.11092 NIO
50 EGP37.77730 NIO
100 EGP75.55460 NIO
250 EGP188.88650 NIO
500 EGP377.77300 NIO
1000 EGP755.54600 NIO
2000 EGP1,511.09200 NIO
5000 EGP3,777.73000 NIO
10000 EGP7,555.46000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Egyptian Pound
1 NIO1.32355 EGP
5 NIO6.61775 EGP
10 NIO13.23550 EGP
20 NIO26.47100 EGP
50 NIO66.17750 EGP
100 NIO132.35500 EGP
250 NIO330.88750 EGP
500 NIO661.77500 EGP
1000 NIO1,323.55000 EGP
2000 NIO2,647.10000 EGP
5000 NIO6,617.75000 EGP
10000 NIO13,235.50000 EGP