Egyptian pounds to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert EGP to TTD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = TT$0.1391 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
EGP to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TTD
1 EGP to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14040.1404
Low0.13900.1371
Average0.13950.1392
Change-0.15%-0.53%
1 EGP to TTD stats

The performance of EGP to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1404 and a 30 day low of 0.1390. This means the 30 day average was 0.1395. The change for EGP to TTD was -0.15.

The performance of EGP to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1404 and a 90 day low of 0.1371. This means the 90 day average was 0.1392. The change for EGP to TTD was -0.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3830.7721.50684.0793.67334.275
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62290.5493.95636.913
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7842.65524.779
1 GBP1.2961.2041.79311.952108.984.76144.426

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 EGP0.13912 TTD
5 EGP0.69558 TTD
10 EGP1.39116 TTD
20 EGP2.78232 TTD
50 EGP6.95580 TTD
100 EGP13.91160 TTD
250 EGP34.77900 TTD
500 EGP69.55800 TTD
1000 EGP139.11600 TTD
2000 EGP278.23200 TTD
5000 EGP695.58000 TTD
10000 EGP1,391.16000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 TTD7.18827 EGP
5 TTD35.94135 EGP
10 TTD71.88270 EGP
20 TTD143.76540 EGP
50 TTD359.41350 EGP
100 TTD718.82700 EGP
250 TTD1,797.06750 EGP
500 TTD3,594.13500 EGP
1000 TTD7,188.27000 EGP
2000 TTD14,376.54000 EGP
5000 TTD35,941.35000 EGP
10000 TTD71,882.70000 EGP