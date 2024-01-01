Egyptian pounds to Gambian dalasis today

Convert EGP to GMD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = D1.437 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
EGP to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GMD
1 EGP to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.45511.4551
Low1.42661.3886
Average1.43801.4290
Change0.62%1.28%
1 EGP to GMD stats

The performance of EGP to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4551 and a 30 day low of 1.4266. This means the 30 day average was 1.4380. The change for EGP to GMD was 0.62.

The performance of EGP to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4551 and a 90 day low of 1.3886. This means the 90 day average was 1.4290. The change for EGP to GMD was 1.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 EGP1.43737 GMD
5 EGP7.18685 GMD
10 EGP14.37370 GMD
20 EGP28.74740 GMD
50 EGP71.86850 GMD
100 EGP143.73700 GMD
250 EGP359.34250 GMD
500 EGP718.68500 GMD
1000 EGP1,437.37000 GMD
2000 EGP2,874.74000 GMD
5000 EGP7,186.85000 GMD
10000 EGP14,373.70000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Egyptian Pound
1 GMD0.69572 EGP
5 GMD3.47859 EGP
10 GMD6.95717 EGP
20 GMD13.91434 EGP
50 GMD34.78585 EGP
100 GMD69.57170 EGP
250 GMD173.92925 EGP
500 GMD347.85850 EGP
1000 GMD695.71700 EGP
2000 GMD1,391.43400 EGP
5000 GMD3,478.58500 EGP
10000 GMD6,957.17000 EGP