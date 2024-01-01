Egyptian pounds to Gambian dalasis today

Convert EGP to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,447.91 gmd

1.000 EGP = 1.448 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2493.98435.134
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.946105.6944.66641.147

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 EGP1.44791 GMD
5 EGP7.23955 GMD
10 EGP14.47910 GMD
20 EGP28.95820 GMD
50 EGP72.39550 GMD
100 EGP144.79100 GMD
250 EGP361.97750 GMD
500 EGP723.95500 GMD
1000 EGP1,447.91000 GMD
2000 EGP2,895.82000 GMD
5000 EGP7,239.55000 GMD
10000 EGP14,479.10000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Egyptian Pound
1 GMD0.69065 EGP
5 GMD3.45326 EGP
10 GMD6.90651 EGP
20 GMD13.81302 EGP
50 GMD34.53255 EGP
100 GMD69.06510 EGP
250 GMD172.66275 EGP
500 GMD345.32550 EGP
1000 GMD690.65100 EGP
2000 GMD1,381.30200 EGP
5000 GMD3,453.25500 EGP
10000 GMD6,906.51000 EGP