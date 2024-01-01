20 Gambian dalasis to Egyptian pounds

Convert GMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
14.19 egp

D1.000 GMD = E£0.7096 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Egyptian Pound
1 GMD0.70960 EGP
5 GMD3.54798 EGP
10 GMD7.09595 EGP
20 GMD14.19190 EGP
50 GMD35.47975 EGP
100 GMD70.95950 EGP
250 GMD177.39875 EGP
500 GMD354.79750 EGP
1000 GMD709.59500 EGP
2000 GMD1,419.19000 EGP
5000 GMD3,547.97500 EGP
10000 GMD7,095.95000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 EGP1.40926 GMD
5 EGP7.04630 GMD
10 EGP14.09260 GMD
20 EGP28.18520 GMD
50 EGP70.46300 GMD
100 EGP140.92600 GMD
250 EGP352.31500 GMD
500 EGP704.63000 GMD
1000 EGP1,409.26000 GMD
2000 EGP2,818.52000 GMD
5000 EGP7,046.30000 GMD
10000 EGP14,092.60000 GMD