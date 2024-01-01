5 Gambian dalasis to Egyptian pounds

Convert GMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 gmd
3.55 egp

D1.000 GMD = E£0.7096 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Egyptian Pound
1 GMD0.70961 EGP
5 GMD3.54807 EGP
10 GMD7.09614 EGP
20 GMD14.19228 EGP
50 GMD35.48070 EGP
100 GMD70.96140 EGP
250 GMD177.40350 EGP
500 GMD354.80700 EGP
1000 GMD709.61400 EGP
2000 GMD1,419.22800 EGP
5000 GMD3,548.07000 EGP
10000 GMD7,096.14000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 EGP1.40922 GMD
5 EGP7.04610 GMD
10 EGP14.09220 GMD
20 EGP28.18440 GMD
50 EGP70.46100 GMD
100 EGP140.92200 GMD
250 EGP352.30500 GMD
500 EGP704.61000 GMD
1000 EGP1,409.22000 GMD
2000 EGP2,818.44000 GMD
5000 EGP7,046.10000 GMD
10000 EGP14,092.20000 GMD