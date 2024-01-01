Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs today

Convert EGP to BGN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = лв0.03722 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
EGP to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 EGP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03720.0374
Low0.03590.0358
Average0.03670.0365
Change3.04%-0.20%
1 EGP to BGN stats

The performance of EGP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0372 and a 30 day low of 0.0359. This means the 30 day average was 0.0367. The change for EGP to BGN was 3.04.

The performance of EGP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0374 and a 90 day low of 0.0358. This means the 90 day average was 0.0365. The change for EGP to BGN was -0.20.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0753.67334.26
1 EUR1.07911.4910.8311.6290.6923.96236.956
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8122.65724.78
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.95109.154.76844.478

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.03722 BGN
5 EGP0.18609 BGN
10 EGP0.37218 BGN
20 EGP0.74437 BGN
50 EGP1.86092 BGN
100 EGP3.72184 BGN
250 EGP9.30460 BGN
500 EGP18.60920 BGN
1000 EGP37.21840 BGN
2000 EGP74.43680 BGN
5000 EGP186.09200 BGN
10000 EGP372.18400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN26.86850 EGP
5 BGN134.34250 EGP
10 BGN268.68500 EGP
20 BGN537.37000 EGP
50 BGN1,343.42500 EGP
100 BGN2,686.85000 EGP
250 BGN6,717.12500 EGP
500 BGN13,434.25000 EGP
1000 BGN26,868.50000 EGP
2000 BGN53,737.00000 EGP
5000 BGN134,342.50000 EGP
10000 BGN268,685.00000 EGP